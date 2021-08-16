Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.