Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after acquiring an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.