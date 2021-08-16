Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $178.08 on Monday. The Middleby has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.