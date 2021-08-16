Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of THRY opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.