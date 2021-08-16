Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Cut by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VRDN opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

