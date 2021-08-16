Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.