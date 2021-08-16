Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

VRM opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

