Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Lifted by Analyst

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 56.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.