Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 205,363 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.