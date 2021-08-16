Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,299,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

