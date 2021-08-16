Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
NASDAQ ELMS opened at $8.66 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.