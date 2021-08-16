Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

PXD opened at $151.60 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

