Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

