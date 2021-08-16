Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

RBA stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

