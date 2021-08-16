Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Increased by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.