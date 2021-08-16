Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Increased by Analyst

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

KRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,705,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

