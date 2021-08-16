Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

