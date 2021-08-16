Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vaccitech plc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.