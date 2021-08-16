Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By KeyCorp

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.