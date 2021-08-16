QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.00

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 26238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

QADB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in QAD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

