QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0782 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $27.38 million and $494,089.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00914316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104952 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.