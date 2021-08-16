QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
Shares of QGEN opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QIAGEN Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
