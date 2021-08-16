QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.