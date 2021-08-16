QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QNTQF stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

