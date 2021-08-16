QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QNTQF stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

