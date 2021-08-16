Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Q&K International Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 115,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

NASDAQ QK opened at $1.01 on Monday. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.