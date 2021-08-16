QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.54. 176,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

