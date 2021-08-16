Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,599 shares of company stock worth $4,422,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

