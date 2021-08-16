Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21.
In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,599 shares of company stock worth $4,422,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
