Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,790. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.