Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Director Purchases $170,700.00 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 391,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,793. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quantum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quantum by 6,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

