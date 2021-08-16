Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Director Purchases $170,700.00 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 391,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,793. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
