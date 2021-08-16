Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $16.30 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $60,842.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,346.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.11 or 0.06943564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.27 or 0.01480733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00393652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00595450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00369618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00327570 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,651,040 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

