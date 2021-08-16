Quark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $994.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Quark has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $994.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,812,763 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

