Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO) Critical Contrast

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quhuo and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86

Quhuo presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.75%. OLO has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than OLO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19% OLO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and OLO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.38 $530,000.00 $0.01 284.00 OLO $98.42 million 52.35 $3.06 million N/A N/A

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quhuo.

Summary

OLO beats Quhuo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

