QuickSwap Price Up 21.2% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $662.17 or 0.01438021 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $105.78 million and approximately $22.41 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00159374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,896.68 or 0.99673633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.39 or 0.00906454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.28 or 0.06856642 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

