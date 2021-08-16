QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 17% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $511,468.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

