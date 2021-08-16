Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Quidel reported earnings per share of $5.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

QDEL stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Quidel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

