Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

