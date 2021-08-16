Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

