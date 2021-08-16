Radix (EXRD) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Radix has a market cap of $120.11 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

