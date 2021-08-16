RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.56, but opened at $31.27. RadNet shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

