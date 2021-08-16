Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of RFL stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Rafael has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $877.20 million, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rafael by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rafael by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rafael by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rafael by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.