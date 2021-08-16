Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $264,298.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00157707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.79 or 1.00134628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.00906336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06845014 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,117,221 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

