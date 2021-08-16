Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006589 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $55.57 million and $4.70 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00157313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,472.43 or 0.99563088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.13 or 0.00908938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,466,337 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

