Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$24.32 during midday trading on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

