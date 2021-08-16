Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of RAIFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.