Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of RAIFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAIFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

