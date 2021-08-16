Rakon Market Cap Achieves $136.15 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $136.15 million and approximately $880,051.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Buying and Selling Rakon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

