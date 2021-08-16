Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 179,754 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Range Resources worth $42,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $13.77 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

