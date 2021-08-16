Rapids (RPD) Market Capitalization Reaches $374,289.38

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $374,289.38 and $71,853.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

