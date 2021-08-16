RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $392,949. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

