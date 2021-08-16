Rate3 (RTE) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $737,789.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00914316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104952 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

