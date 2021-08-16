Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $148.40 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,441,710,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.