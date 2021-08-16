Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.32.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.